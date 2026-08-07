Jonathan Kuminga reportedly keeps Lakers interested in potential acquisition

Jonathan Kuminga has remained active during the offseason but has not secured a deal to date. However, he still keeps his top suitors interested. There was talk regarding a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and even the Los Angeles Lakers are already searching for a replacement in case Kuminga does not arrive for the upcoming NBA season.

On Friday, Anthony Slater contributed to a piece on ESPN updating where things stand regarding Kuminga and the Lakers. “The opportunity appealed to Kuminga, but the sign-and-trade contract offer (years, money, package going back to Atlanta) didn’t satisfy all sides. The Lakers remain interested in him, league sources said, but movement toward a deal has remained stalled for weeks.”

It was previously reported that negotiations between Los Angeles and Kuminga had stalled. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that this stalemate continues. The Lakers, as Slater reported, remain interested and have continued calling to inquire about the talented forward.

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Lakers will keep pursuing Kuminga

While this Kuminga free agency has been long and tiring for fans, it is all part of the negotiations. Remember that the Lakers are not the only ones interested in Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during the second half of Game Five.

The Hawks reportedly want a first-round swap, Kuminga wants a deal that he is enticed to sign, and Los Angeles’ alleged contract offer has not accomplished that. Until all parties can agree, this will continue to drag on. Ultimately, though, this is Kuminga’s decision.

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While a sign-and-trade would bring him the greatest financial benefit, he is an unrestricted free agent and can choose his destination. Information regarding his possibilities will likely remain the same for now, and he must decide what he wants to do.

The Lakers can offer Kuminga the opportunity to start on a team with title aspirations. If he plays well in the purple and gold jersey, it could greatly boost his reputation in the NBA.