Sidney Crosby sends clear message about Radko Gudas after Pittsburgh Penguins confirm Team Canada legend is out with injury after 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby's reaction to the hit from Radko Gudas turned heads across the hockey world, as the Team Canada captain made it clear he holds no resentment over the play that led to his Olympic-ending injury.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Canada
© Leah Hennel/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Canada

The collision that sidelined Sidney Crosby during the 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinal between Canada and Czechia quickly became one of the tournament’s most debated moments. The hit from Radko Gudas left the Penguins captain dealing with a lower-body injury that ultimately forced him to miss the semifinal and gold medal game.

Crosby was asked whether Gudas had contacted him following the play. “I didn’t have a problem with the play. He was trying to be physical and step up. Play hard as any defenseman would. It went the wrong way as far as my end of it. I don’t think he should feel the need to reach out or anything like that. It’s hockey and that stuff happens. Unfortunately, it’s one of those things.”

Crosby’s stance reflects the veteran leadership he has shown throughout his career. Rather than fueling controversy, the veteran shifted focus toward recovery with the Pittsburgh Penguins, reinforcing a tone of professionalism after an emotional Olympic run.

Sidney Crosby is out for a month with Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed an alarming injury update on Sidney Crosby, announcing that the player will be out at least one month. That could complicate the team’s chances of making the playoffs.

What happened to Sidney Crosby in 2026 Winter Olympics?

Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury during the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics while playing for Team Canada after a collision with Radko Gudas.

Following the tournament, the Pittsburgh Penguins placed him on injured reserve, raising concerns about his availability for the stretch run of the NHL season.

