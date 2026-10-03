Todd McLellan ‘feels bad’ for Dylan Larkin after Red Wings fans boo him

Dylan Larkin was not well received by the fans during the Detroit Red Wings’ season-opening loss under Todd McLellan.

The 2026 NHL season did not get off to the best start for the Detroit Red Wings following their home loss to the New York Rangers. Not only that, but Dylan Larkin was not well received by the crowd at Little Caesars Arena, with the boos drawing regret from Todd McLellan.

“Dylan, today, being a part of the team, he wanted to be out there for the ceremony… Dylan’s explanation was, ‘I don’t want the rest of my teammates, the ones that aren’t dressed, to not be out there,'” McLellan said after his team’s loss. “So, we went out as a team.”

The ongoing saga between the team’s biggest star and the Red Wings did not sit well with the fans at all. As a result, the boos were clearly heard: “Obviously, he’s got to live with the ramifications of asking for a trade. It’s not comfortable for anybody. I feel bad for him, I do,” McLellan also added.

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What sparked the fans’ reaction in Detroit?

Dylan Larkin created a massive storm in Detroit after making a public trade request over the offseason, frustrating a fan base that once revered him as their hometown hero and team captain. Red Wings fans felt betrayed that the Michigan native wanted out after signing a long-term eight-year extension, leading the front office to strip him of his captaincy prior to the season.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

The tension boiled over during the 2026-27 home opener against the Rangers at Little Caesars Arena, where Larkin—who was sidelined with an upper-body injury—was loudly booed by the crowd during pregame player introductions, prompting him to walk straight back to the locker room.

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A false start for the Red Wings

Detroit’s opening night turned into a frustrating night at home, getting shut out 2-0 by the New York. Despite matching the Rangers in physical energy and slightly outshooting them 22-21, the Red Wings couldn’t get anything past Rangers netminder Dylan Garand, who stopped all 22 shots for his first NHL career shutout.

Detroit’s defense held up decently—John Gibson made 19 saves on 20 shots faced—but a first-period goal by Sean Durzi and a late empty-netter from Eeli Tolvanen sealed the loss. Between Dylan Larkin being out, plus going 0-for-2 on power plays, it was just a completely flat, forgettable start for the Wings.

Key takeaways

Todd McLellan expressed regret after fans booed his player during opening night.

his player during opening night. Detroit fans reacted angrily following a public offseason trade request.

following a public offseason trade request. The team suffered a 2-0 shut out loss against New York.