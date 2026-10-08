Todd McLellan glad Dylan Larkin put debut saga behind him and rest of the Red Wings

It didn’t get off to a nice start, but it did end up pretty well. Dylan Larkin’s season debut for the Detroit Red Wings had a bit of everything. All that matters to Todd McLellan, though, is that the date finally arrived. Now that they can put it in the rearview mirror, McLellan is ready for the Red Wings to get their 2026-27 NHL season back on track.

“It’s good for [Larkin] to get it over with, it’s good for us to get it over with,” McLellan stated during a press conference. “I said this the other day, like, enough of this alrady. Let’s just go play hockey. Moral victories only take you so far. So to finally get a chance at getting the carrot was important for us.“

McLellan, who had also revealed the Red Wings’ players’ stance on Larkin’s return, was glad the day finally came at Little Caesars Arena. Fans got to get some frustration out of their system, while Larkin, who was given a clean slate by McLellan and the Wings, scored and played a big role in his team’s first win of the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

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Larkin accepts fans’ reaction

It feels like ages ago, but it really wasn’t that long ago when Larkin urged Red Wings fans to reconsider before booing him. After his brief stint on Injured Reserve (IR), Larkin finally made his season debut in Motor City, and the jeering was as expected. Even Larkin knew it was coming—especially Larkin. Far from hiding, he’s made his stance clear, turning the other cheek and acknowledging the fans’ reasons to be upset.

Dylan Larkin at Little Caesars Arena in first game after trade request.

“I mean, I was ready for [the booing] on the home opener and you know it’s a part of it. I’m trying to be a man and face it, and I understand why that’s happening,” Larkin admitted during his press conference after his season debut. “But, again, like I said at the start of the season, I was going to try and show up with my play. It was nice to be out there with the guys and get a win.”

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More to come for Larkin

Larkin has passed his first test on home ice in the 2026-27 NHL season. If he thinks it was the only one, though, he’s in for a surprise. Larkin will face the wrath of the fanbase, as well as a bit of warmth if things go well, every game at Little Caesars Arena. His next battle will be on Oct. 10, when the Seattle Kraken come into town.

Key takeaways