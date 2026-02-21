Trending topics:
Wayne Gretzky avoids controversy with message before Team Canada vs Team USA 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game

Amid a lot of controversy, Wayne Gretzky delivered a message of unity and national pride ahead of the Team Canada vs Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Wayne Gretzky, legend of Team Canada
Wayne Gretzky has shared a message of support for Team Canada ahead of the gold medal game in the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey, reinforcing national pride as the team prepares for a rivalry showdown with the United States.

The hockey legend’s comments arrive at a time when he has been surrounded by off-ice controversies, yet his focus remains firmly on the success of the Canadian squad on the Olympic stage.

“I’m a hockey player. I’m a Canadian. I’m a true Canadian. I want Canada to win a gold medal. I’ve never wavered from that. Somehow, there’s a little bit more tension than normal. At the end of the day, Canada and the USA are like brothers and sisters, they’re gonna fight and argue but eventually you come together. That’s the way I see it.”

Sidney Crosby and another legacy game with Team Canada

Sidney Crosby enters the gold medal game with another opportunity to strengthen a legacy that already places him among Canada’s greatest hockey icons.

Long viewed as the heir to legends such as Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, Crosby has built his reputation on delivering in defining moments, and a strong performance on this stage would further cement his place in the country’s storied hockey history.

However, Crosby’s status remains uncertain heading into the gold medal game, as he is expected to be a game-time decision while Team Canada’s medical staff evaluates his response to recent skating sessions.

