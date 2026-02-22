Trending topics:
Connor McDavid wins 2026 Winter Olympics award amid criticism after Team Canada loss vs Team USA without Sidney Crosby in gold medal game

Connor McDavid earned tournament MVP honors after a dominant Olympic performance, yet he still faced criticism after Team Canada loss against Team USA.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Connor McDavid of Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics
Connor McDavid of Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics

Connor McDavid was named the Most Valuable Player of the Olympic men’s hockey tournament, a recognition that underscored his dominant performance despite Canada’s overtime loss in the gold medal game against Team USA.

McDavid finished as the 2026 Winter Olympics leading scorer with 13 points in six games, setting a new record for the most points in a single Olympic tournament.

When Canada lost Sidney Crosby to injury, the star of the Oilers took over as captain and leader on the ice alongside other veterans such as Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand. Thanks to his high level of play, they overcame the knockout stages against Czechia and Finland.

Connor McDavid faces criticism after 2026 Olympics

However, in a surprising turn, some fans directed harsh criticism toward Connor McDavid on social media following the gold medal game, pointing to another championship defeat reminiscent of multiple losses in the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers.

While the reaction drew debate, many analysts and former players defended him, emphasizing that his MVP performance reinforced his status as one of hockey’s generational talents.

All signs point to Connor McDavid leading a new Canadian generation heading into the 2030 Olympics, as Sidney Crosby’s farewell from international competition appears imminent.

