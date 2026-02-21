Sidney Crosby injury update: Penguins star could play for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game

Team Canada continues to monitor Sidney Crosby’s condition for the gold medal game against Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The veteran captain returned to the ice for a skate on Saturday, offering optimism that he could be available for the tournament’s most anticipated matchup, though the final determination will depend on how he responds physically in the hours leading up to puck drop.

According to a report from Ryan Rishaug, there is growing belief that Crosby could suit up for the championship showdown. “I’m told the chances Sidney Crosby plays in the gold medal game are in the 70% range. Seeing how he responds to his skate today and figuring out what his limitations might be are all part of the process tonight and tomorrow.”

Crosby’s potential return would provide a major boost for Canada, not only because of his offensive production but also his leadership alongside veteran names like Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand and Nathan MacKinnon.

Sidney Crosby’s status will be a game time decision

Sidney Crosby is expected to be a game-time decision for the gold medal game, according to the latest update from Jon Cooper, who indicated the captain’s availability will depend on how he responds physically and whether he can perform without risking further injury.

Veterans will lead the way for Canada

Veteran stars such as Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brad Marchand have helped lead the way for Canada without Crosby after roster decisions, including the notable absence of Connor Bedard, have placed additional scrutiny on head coach Jon Cooper.

