What happens if LA Kings win or lose vs Flames today at Scotiabank Saddledome in 2025-26 NHL regular season finale?

The Los Angeles Kings enter their regular-season finale already locked into the playoffs, but their matchup against the Calgary Flames still carries major implications for their final Western Conference seeding.

With the NHL confirming that all playoff spots are filled but positioning remains undecided, this game directly impacts who Los Angeles will face in Round 1. They arrive in Calgary after clinching their postseason berth earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn’t make this game meaningless. They are playing out the final stretch and can still influence the postseason picture by playing spoiler.

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What happens if Kings beat Flames today?

If the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames, they earn 2 points and significantly improve their chances of climbing out of the wild-card position and into a Pacific Division playoff spot.

Alex Laferriere scores an empty-net goal during the third period against the Seattle Kraken (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

D.J. Smith‘s team enter the finale sitting in the second wild-card spot with 89–90 points, but they are tied or within reach of teams like the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division.

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A win, combined with favorable results elsewhere, could lift Los Angeles as high as No. 2 or No. 3 in the Pacific, which would dramatically change their playoff path. That matters because:

Pacific No. 2 vs No. 3 = divisional matchup (more balanced)

Wild card = likely facing a top seed like the Colorado Avalanche

Avoiding the wild-card spot is key, since current projections show the Kings would face the Colorado Avalanche if they remain in that position—a significantly tougher opening-round opponent.

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What happens if Kings and Flames tie today?

If the Kings and Flames are tied after regulation, Los Angeles secures at least 1 point, while the overtime or shootout winner earns 2 points and the loser receives 1. In the NHL system, there are no ties.

Any game level after 60 minutes automatically goes to overtime and potentially a shootout. This guarantees both teams at least one point, which can be crucial in a tightly contested standings race like the Pacific Division.

What happens if Kings lose to Flames today?

If the Kings lose in regulation, they earn 0 points, while an overtime or shootout loss would still give them 1 point, and both outcomes could leave them stuck in the wild-card spot.

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A regulation loss is the worst-case scenario, as it prevents Los Angeles from gaining ground on Pacific Division rivals. With the standings extremely tight, even one missed point could lock them into their current position.

Even an overtime loss (1 point) might not be enough to move up, depending on how the Ducks and other teams perform. That’s why this finale carries major implications: it doesn’t decide whether the Kings make the playoffs.