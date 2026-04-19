Nathan MacKinnon warns LA Kings about Avalanche being comfortable in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche prevailed in a tight matchup against the Los Angeles Kings to take a 1–0 lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the game, star Nathan MacKinnon reminded his opponents—and the rest of the NHL—not to take Colorado for granted when the pressure is on.

It may get lost behind the fact that they won the Presidents’ Trophy and scored the most goals in the regular season, but the Avalanche also gave up the least goals in the 2025-26 NHL season. Thus, fans can rest assured that when the action gets tighter, the ice seemingly shrinks, and every puck battle can prove decisive, the Avs will be up for the challenge. In case anybody on the Kings overlooked that, MacKinnon delivered a reminder after Game 1 of the first-round series.

“We are comfortable in those low-scoring games,” MacKinnon admitted after the game, via DNVR. “We gave up the least goals in the league this year, we pride ourselves off our defensive hockey. It may be harder for [other] people, but that’s what we want to be.“

Advertisement

Wedgewood stood tall once again

Scott Wedgewood’s incredible performance in the 2025–26 NHL regular season transitioned smoothly into his first career start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche’s goalie stopped 24 shots to help his team come away with a crucial Game 1 victory on home ice.

Scott Wedgewood in Game 1

In Game 1 against the Kings, Wedgewood recorded a .960 save percentage (SV%) after finishing the campaign with the league’s best .921 SV% and a 2.02 GAA. If he can keep his red-hot form, MacKinnon and the Avs will remain confident they can walk away with low-scoring wins.

Advertisement

Colorado’s push for its fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history is largely hanging on the glove and trapper of a 33-year-old revitalized veteran netminder. So far, so good. If Game 1 of the first round is any indicator, the Avalanche are in safe hands.

Series schedule

Game 2: Kings at Avalanche (April 21)

Game 3: Avalanche at Kings (April 23)

Game 4: Avalanche at Kings (April 26)

Game 5 IF NECCESARY: Kings at Avalanche (April 29)

Game 6 IF NECCESARY: Avalanche at Kings (May 1)

Game 7 IF NECCESARY: Kings at Avalanche (May 3)