Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki firmly believes Hurricanes can be taken down

The Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes are headed to Canada for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nick Suzuki’s belief in the Montreal Canadiens isn’t wavering after the 3-2 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. He made that clear with a stern comment as the series heads to Quebec’s Metropolis.

“Being 1-1 is a good spot on the road. I think we can just go back home with a lot of confidence that we can beat these guys in the series,” Suzuki admitted in his press conference, via NHL.com.

Coming into the 2025-26 NHL season, not many expected the Canadiens to be competing right at the doorstep of the Stanley Cup Final. Still, they have found a way, and their captain will not give up at the first sign of trouble. Plus, anybody could have seen the series being split through the opening games. Based on how the postseason has gone for Montreal so far, it felt inevitable.

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Same old Montreal

The Habs are 9-7 so far in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have won consecutive games in a series only once, and that came in Games 2 and 3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Thus, fans in Montreal were not exactly surprised to see the team fall in Game 2 after prevailing in the series opener.

Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens at SAP Center.

Plus, coming away with one win during the trip to Raleigh is not a bad outcome by any means. Up until this point, no team had defeated Carolina on the road—nor at home, for that matter. Still, it is all about having a strong homestand in Games 3 and 4. According to head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs must relax.

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“I feel like we want to do it for [our fans] so bad that sometimes we just try too hard and look out of sorts a bit,” St. Louis stated. “I just think we need to take a deep breath and understand that they are behind us.”

Series schedule

Games 1 and 2 are in the books. The Eastern Conference Final will head to the City of Saints for Games 3 and 4 before returning south to the City of Oaks. Game 5 is already guaranteed, but whether the series will go six or seven games is still up in the air. A spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final is up for grabs, and there is no distance either team is unwilling to go.

Game 3: Hurricanes at Canadiens, May 25th

Game 4: Hurricanes at Canadiens, May 27th

Game 5: Canadiens at Hurricanes, May 29th

Game 6: Hurricanes at Canadiens, May 31st (If necessary)

Game 7: Canadiens at Hurricanes, June 2nd (If necessary)