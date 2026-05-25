Mitch Marner praises Golden Knights with pointed remark aimed at Maple Leafs

The Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-0 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche and Mitch Marner made sure to send a message to his former NHL club, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from reaching the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Although the Colorado Avalanche are undoubtedly under the most pressure, the Knights’ success has another NHL club upset, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Just one season after he left the organization, Marner is playing the best playoff hockey of his career, and hasn’t forgotten about his time in Hogtown.

That was made very clear as Marner delivered a bold statement about his teammates. What may have sounded like a typical postgame comment carried a different connotation coming from Marner. It did not take long before fans all around the league identified the potential true recipient: the Maple Leafs.

“We have an older group that just stays patient and stays calm. We don’t turn on each other, we don’t get mad at each other,” Marner admitted after Game 3’s comeback win against Colorado, via Golden Knights beat writer Hannah Kirkell.

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Marner vs the Leafs

Marner has only ever played for one other organization in his NHL career: the Maple Leafs. He has been in Vegas for less than a year, so this current roster is the only one he has known in Sin City. Thus, there is really no other potential target of his comment than Toronto.

Mitch Marner of the Golden Knights.

Some may argue Marner was aiming at the Avalanche, who have been known for emotional outbursts on the bench from vocal leaders like Nathan MacKinnon, but that still feels like a bit of a stretch. More likely than not, Marner was taking a shot at his former club and teammates. Only he knows for certain, though.

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Fans have even gone as far as suggesting Marner’s message may have been aimed at individuals rather than the team as a whole. Throughout his time in The Six, the hometowner was often used as a scapegoat for the team’s shortcomings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perhaps he has finally had enough and addressed how the team made him feel.

Marner’s post-Leafs journey

Marner is getting to experience and accomplish things he never could during his nine-year tenure with the Maple Leafs. In fact, the last time Toronto reached the conference finals was in 2002, back then Marner was only five years old.

That kid who grew up a Leafs fan is now 29 years old and determined to reach the Stanley Cup Final and accomplish what his childhood club has not been able to in six decades.

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Currently leading the league in playoff points and sitting one win away from the grand final—a stage Toronto has not reached since its last Stanley Cup win in 1967—it may have been the perfect timing for him to find some closure on a chapter of his career that started as a dream and ended in a nightmare.