What happens if Team Canada loses, wins or ties vs Czechia today at Winter Olympics 2026 preliminary round?

Canada’s men’s hockey campaign at the 2026 Winter Olympics kicks off against Czechia in a preliminary round clash laden with implications for Group A positioning. Fresh off NHL stars rejoining Olympic ice, this matchup sets the tone for medal aspirations in Milano-Cortina.

Both teams arrive with distinct narratives: Canada chasing a third straight Olympic gold and Czechia looking to disrupt expectations with disciplined structure and experience in international play. Early outcomes here ripple through the schedule as standings and tiebreakers loom.

The stage at Santagiulia Arena places every shift under heightened scrutiny. A win strengthens Canada’s pursuit of top seed; a tie reshapes potential matchups; a loss introduces pressure and recalibration as the tournament quickly unfolds.

What happens if Canada beats Czechia?

A regulation-time win earns Canada three points in the Group A standings, the most possible from a single game under Olympic rules. That strong start would put them in an early position to be among the top four records overall and secure a bye directly to the quarterfinals.

Sidney Crosby during the Men’s Preliminary Group A match between Czechia and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic game (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Even if the victory comes in overtime or a shootout, Canada would still gain two points, a valuable cushion in the tight three-game preliminary slate. In a compact tournament where point totals decide tiebreakers and playoff paths, collecting maximum or near-maximum points early matters.

What happens if Canada and Czechia tie?

If Canada and Czechia are tied after regulation, the game moves to a five-minute, three-on-three overtime where the first goal wins. If neither team scores, the contest is decided in a shootout, with the winner earning two points and the loser still collecting one.

That shared point scenario keeps both teams competitive in Group A but also leaves room for other squads to leapfrog them in the standings. With only three preliminary games and a race for quarterfinal byes, every single point — even a single overtime point — can ripple through tiebreakers like goal differential and head-to-head results.

What happens if Canada loses to Czechia today?

A regulation loss would leave Canada with zero points from its opener, increasing pressure for the remaining preliminary games. In the combined Olympic standings across all groups, only the top four records receive quarterfinal byes; the rest must win a “qualification round” to reach elimination play.

That scenario pushes Canada into a more precarious position: fewer points means a lower ranking and a potential extra do-or-die qualifying game before the quarterfinals. With goal differential and every result mattering once the whole field is ranked, failing to score early points could force a more difficult path toward medal contention.