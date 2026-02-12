What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Latvia today at Winter Olympics 2026 preliminary round?

Team USA‘s men’s ice hockey squad opens its Milano Cortina campaign against Latvia in a Group C showdown packed with implications for the early Olympic standings. With NHL talent anchoring the roster, this first test will reverberate across the preliminary slate.

The Americans arrive as clear favorites, led by captain Auston Matthews and a deep lineup that includes multiple NHL stars. Latvia, while underdog on paper, brings experienced names in goal and on the blue line, ensuring that the game’s rhythm might surprise more than one.

How points are awarded under the Winter Olympic format means every goal and decision tonight could echo through the rest of the group phase and beyond as the U.S. pursues a smooth path toward medal contention.

What happens if the USA beats Latvia?

A regulation win would give Team USA the full three points in Group C, vaulting them up the standings and bolstering their bid for a top finish that could secure one of the coveted byes into the quarterfinals. That cushion early in the preliminary phase can be a huge advantage in a tightly packed pool.

Matt Boldy #12 of Team USA in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off (Source: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Even if the U.S. edges Latvia in overtime or a shootout, they would still collect two points — a solid return that keeps momentum building. In this format, where only the four best preliminary records skip extra qualification games, every point carries weight.

What happens if USA and Latvia tie?

Should the score be level after 60 minutes, the game rolls into a five-minute sudden-death overtime played 3-on-3, with the first team to score winning. If neither side finds the net in that span, a shootout determines the final result.

In that case, the team that prevails in OT or the shootout earns two points, while the other still collects one. This shared points scenario keeps both squads competitive but can also tighten the group standings, where goal differential and other tiebreakers begin to matter in figuring seeding.

What happens if the USA loses to Latvia today?

A loss in regulation would leave the U.S. without any points from this opener, placing extra emphasis on the remaining preliminary games. Olympic group play rewards regulation victories most heavily, and coming up empty here could force a more challenging road.

That result wouldn’t eliminate the Americans, but it could make finishing among the top four records, and avoiding the qualification round, significantly harder. In a field packed with NHL talent and short on margin for error, dropping early ground in Group C can quickly alter strategic calculations.