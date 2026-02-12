Trending topics:
2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters: Who are playing and coaching?

NBA All-Star Weekend in 2026 brings the Celebrity Game into focus, where players and coaches from sports, music and film gather on one court, shaping a roster filled with crossover fame and sideline star power.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game logo.
© NBANBA All-Star Celebrity Game logo.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend rolls into Inglewood with a spotlight on the Celebrity Game, where entertainers, athletes and sports personalities mix on the court at the Kia Forum. The event has become a highlight of the festivities, blending pop culture with basketball flair.

This year’s rosters feature a mix of returning faces and fresh names, each ready to light up the hardwood in a playful yet competitive setting. Coaches include household names from across sports and entertainment, adding to the game’s unique cast.

As part of the All-Star Weekend build-up, the Celebrity Game brings a different rhythm to the basketball narrative: unscripted moments, unexpected jams and crossover personalities, all while raising the energy ahead of Sunday’s main attractions.

Celebrity Game coaches and star-studded rosters

The 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game lineup reads like a cross-section of pop culture and sport, blending showbiz faces with elite athletes. The matchup, scheduled for Friday, February 13 at 7 PM ET, will air exclusively on ESPN and mix actors, musicians, influencers and professional stars in a playful exhibition.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Anderson (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images — Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Among the celebrities set to suit up are actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key, reigning Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn and NFL wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown. Their opponents include actor Simu Liu, Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse, music producer Mustard and a host of social-media personalities and reality stars.

Guiding the action from the sidelines are an eclectic mix of coaches, from two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers to MLB champion Mookie Betts, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter and trainer Chris Brickley.

Team Giannis Antetokounmpo

  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Rome Flynn
  • Dylan Wang
  • Shams Charania
  • Jenna Bandy
  • Rick Schnall
  • Tacko Fall
  • Jeremy Lin
  • GloRilla
  • Cafu
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown

Team Anthony Anderson

  • Simu Liu
  • Cody Jones
  • Badshah
  • Andre De Grasse
  • Taylor Frankie Paul
  • Mat Ishbia
  • Jason “White Chocolate” Williams
  • Nicolas Vansteenberghe
  • Mustard
  • Adrien Nuñez
  • Keenan Allen
Ariadna Pinheiro
