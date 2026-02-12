2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters: Who are playing and coaching?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend rolls into Inglewood with a spotlight on the Celebrity Game, where entertainers, athletes and sports personalities mix on the court at the Kia Forum. The event has become a highlight of the festivities, blending pop culture with basketball flair.
This year’s rosters feature a mix of returning faces and fresh names, each ready to light up the hardwood in a playful yet competitive setting. Coaches include household names from across sports and entertainment, adding to the game’s unique cast.
As part of the All-Star Weekend build-up, the Celebrity Game brings a different rhythm to the basketball narrative: unscripted moments, unexpected jams and crossover personalities, all while raising the energy ahead of Sunday’s main attractions.
Celebrity Game coaches and star-studded rosters
The 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game lineup reads like a cross-section of pop culture and sport, blending showbiz faces with elite athletes. The matchup, scheduled for Friday, February 13 at 7 PM ET, will air exclusively on ESPN and mix actors, musicians, influencers and professional stars in a playful exhibition.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Anderson (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images — Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Among the celebrities set to suit up are actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key, reigning Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn and NFL wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown. Their opponents include actor Simu Liu, Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse, music producer Mustard and a host of social-media personalities and reality stars.
Guiding the action from the sidelines are an eclectic mix of coaches, from two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers to MLB champion Mookie Betts, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter and trainer Chris Brickley.
Team Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Rome Flynn
- Dylan Wang
- Shams Charania
- Jenna Bandy
- Rick Schnall
- Tacko Fall
- Jeremy Lin
- GloRilla
- Cafu
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
Team Anthony Anderson
- Simu Liu
- Cody Jones
- Badshah
- Andre De Grasse
- Taylor Frankie Paul
- Mat Ishbia
- Jason “White Chocolate” Williams
- Nicolas Vansteenberghe
- Mustard
- Adrien Nuñez
- Keenan Allen