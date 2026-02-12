2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters: Who are playing and coaching?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend rolls into Inglewood with a spotlight on the Celebrity Game, where entertainers, athletes and sports personalities mix on the court at the Kia Forum. The event has become a highlight of the festivities, blending pop culture with basketball flair.

This year’s rosters feature a mix of returning faces and fresh names, each ready to light up the hardwood in a playful yet competitive setting. Coaches include household names from across sports and entertainment, adding to the game’s unique cast.

As part of the All-Star Weekend build-up, the Celebrity Game brings a different rhythm to the basketball narrative: unscripted moments, unexpected jams and crossover personalities, all while raising the energy ahead of Sunday’s main attractions.

Celebrity Game coaches and star-studded rosters

The 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game lineup reads like a cross-section of pop culture and sport, blending showbiz faces with elite athletes. The matchup, scheduled for Friday, February 13 at 7 PM ET, will air exclusively on ESPN and mix actors, musicians, influencers and professional stars in a playful exhibition.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Anderson (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images — Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Among the celebrities set to suit up are actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key, reigning Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn and NFL wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown. Their opponents include actor Simu Liu, Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse, music producer Mustard and a host of social-media personalities and reality stars.

Guiding the action from the sidelines are an eclectic mix of coaches, from two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers to MLB champion Mookie Betts, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter and trainer Chris Brickley.

Team Giannis Antetokounmpo

Keegan-Michael Key

Rome Flynn

Dylan Wang

Shams Charania

Jenna Bandy

Rick Schnall

Tacko Fall

Jeremy Lin

GloRilla

Cafu

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Team Anthony Anderson

Simu Liu

Cody Jones

Badshah

Andre De Grasse

Taylor Frankie Paul

Mat Ishbia

Jason “White Chocolate” Williams

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Mustard

Adrien Nuñez

Keenan Allen

