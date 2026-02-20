When are Finland and Slovakia playing the men’s hockey bronze medal game at 2026 Winter Olympics?

The finals are set at the 2026 Winter Olympics in men’s hockey, as Canada and Finland, along with the United States and Slovakia, complete the semifinal matchups. The results set up a highly anticipated gold medal showdown between Canada and the United States, while Finland and Slovakia battle for the bronze medal.

One of the main questions surrounding the bronze medal game between Finland and Slovakia is when it will take place. The answer is Saturday, February 21, with puck drop scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. The contest will determine which of the two teams secures a spot on the Olympic podium and closes out the tournament with a medal.

Finland remain in the bronze medal race after suffering a 3-2 loss to Canada at Santaguilia Arena on Friday. The Finns surrendered a late comeback, as Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal with 36 seconds remaining off a saucer pass from Connor McDavid to complete a three-goal rally. Finland challenge the play for offside, but the review upholds the goal, sealing Canada’s place in the gold medal game.

Slovakia, meanwhile, were overwhelmed by the United States 2-0 from the opening minutes of the semifinal. Dylan Larkin scored at the 4-minute mark, and Tage Thompson added a second goal in the 19th minute to give the Americans early control. The United States added four more goals during the second and third halves and secured a 6-2 victory, finishing the match and sending Slovakia into the bronze medal matchup, where they now fight for a place on the podium.

What defined the matchup between Canada and Finland

Canada build their semifinal lineup around Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon at forward, supported by Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner, while Cale Makar and Shea Theodore anchor the blue line in front of goaltender Jordan Binnington. Finland counter with Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen and Erik Haula leading the offense, with Miro Heiskanen on defense and Juuse Saros in net. The depth and star power on both sides shape a tightly contested battle.

The Canadians advance after rallying for a 4-3 win against Czechia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. They become the first team to record consecutive comeback victories in the Olympic playoffs during a tournament featuring NHL participation, earning a berth in the gold medal game. Sam Reinhart and Shea Theodore provided key goals, Binnington made 15 saves, and McDavid, serving as captain, recorded two assists. Crosby does not play due to a lower-body injury sustained in the previous round.

Against Finland, Sebastian Aho and Erik Haula scored, while Saros made 36 saves to keep the game within reach. Theodore ties the contest 2-2 at 10:34 of the third period with a rising slap shot through traffic. Reinhart gave Canada a 2-1 lead earlier with a power play goal at 14:20 of the second period, and McDavid earned the secondary assist for his 12th point of the tournament, two goals and 10 assists, setting the record for most points in a single Olympic Games featuring NHL players.