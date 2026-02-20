Is Team Canada playing for gold medal in 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey?

Team Canada arrived at the 2026 Winter Olympics with high hopes of winning a gold medal. With the return of NHL stars to the tournament, they were undoubtedly favorites.

The roster is spectacular, with names like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brad Marchand. That was reflected in the round robin, when Canada cruised with three wins and no losses.

However, things became complicated in the quarterfinals against Czechia. They had to win the game in overtime with a goal from Mitch Marner, but they lost Crosby to an injury ahead of the semifinal against Finland.

When is Canada playing for gold medal in 2026 Winter Olympics?

Canada will play for the gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics next Sunday against the winner of the second semifinal between Team USA and Slovakia. A historic blockbuster game could be near.

Canada was trailing 2-0 against Finland but managed to rally and, with a 3-2 score, secured a spot in the gold medal game. For the second consecutive time, a thriller in Milan.

After the victory, the big question is whether Sidney Crosby will be ready to return for that game. Despite his absence, names like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brad Marchand answered the call in the semifinal.

