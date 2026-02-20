Connor McDavid teammate Nathan MacKinnon sends message to Sidney Crosby after win against Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon led an epic comeback for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal against Finland. After trailing 2-0 in the second period, the greatest upset in the tournament was a very real possibility.

However, Canada managed to regroup and, despite not having Sidney Crosby available, secured the victory with a goal by MacKinnon with only 35 seconds left on the clock. That sent them to the gold medal game.

This was Nathan’s reaction during an interview with NBC. “It wasn’t easy. I thought we played a good game, especially in the second period, we took over and didn’t let it go. It was a great effort by everybody. I’m happy the goal counted.”

Nathan MacKinnon sends message to Sidney Crosby

Nathan MacKinnon acknowledged that they missed Sidney Crosby, although the Pittsburgh Penguins legend spent a lot of time talking with them during intermissions. He also praised Connor McDavid’s outstanding work as captain against Finland.

“We’ve got 25 leaders. We’re missing the leader of all though, and it sucks. You can’t replace Sidney Crosby as a person and as a player. He’s still around. He’s still our captain. Connor McDavid really stepped up today. He led the way for the rest of us. We have a lot of veteran players in there that have been in big moments. So, we’re confident.”

Now, Team Canada will pursue the historic gold medal next Sunday. Various reports indicate that Crosby could have a chance to play despite his lower-body injury.

