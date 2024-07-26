In the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, the Argentina U23 squad is set to clash with the Iraq U23 team on Matchday 2. Get all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Argentina U23 and Iraq U23 face against each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action—stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash.

After a controversial start, Argentina’s U23 team is gearing up for a crucial match that could define their tournament fate. Having opened with a 1-2 loss to Morocco, the stakes are high as another defeat could spell early elimination. The pressure is on for Argentina to secure all three points against Iraq U23, who stunned Ukraine with a 2-1 victory despite being the underdogs.

Iraq U23, once again the underdogs, are determined to pull off another upset and solidify their advancement to the next round. They are coming off an impressive win and are eager to maintain their momentum against an Argentine squad fighting to stay in the competition. This showdown promises to be a high-stakes battle with both teams vying for crucial points.

Argentina U23 vs Iraq U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iraq: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Hussein Amer of Iraq – IMAGO / MAXPPP

Argentina U23 vs Iraq U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TV Publica, Claro Sports, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport

Indonesia: Vidio

Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Almanasa, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Republic of Ireland: discovery+. EuroSport Player UK. discovery+ App. EuroSport 2 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands. MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports