Brazil and Spain are set to clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This must-watch event is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats, so be sure to catch every thrilling moment live. Stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options in your country to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action.
Matchday 3 is set to feature one of the most thrilling duels yet, with Spain facing off against Brazil. Spain, unsurprisingly, have a perfect 6 points from 6 and are already assured of qualification, likely even as one of the best third-place teams in the worst-case scenario. They might approach this game with a bit more ease, knowing that a draw would secure them the top spot in their group.
However, the task won’t be straightforward as they come up against a desperate Brazil. The Brazilians, reeling from a crucial loss to Japan, find themselves in a must-win situation to avoid relying on the outcomes of Japan and Nigeria’s matches. While Brazil’s odds of being one of the best third-place teams are favorable, their aim is to secure a spot as group leaders or runners-up to ensure a smoother path in the knockout stages.
Brazil vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (August 1)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Brazil vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV Vivo, Play SporTV
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia, 9 HD
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo