Brazil face off Spain on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. For essential details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your region, keep it locked here.

Brazil and Spain are set to clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This must-watch event is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats, so be sure to catch every thrilling moment live. Stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options in your country to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch Brazil vs Spain live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 3 is set to feature one of the most thrilling duels yet, with Spain facing off against Brazil. Spain, unsurprisingly, have a perfect 6 points from 6 and are already assured of qualification, likely even as one of the best third-place teams in the worst-case scenario. They might approach this game with a bit more ease, knowing that a draw would secure them the top spot in their group.

However, the task won’t be straightforward as they come up against a desperate Brazil. The Brazilians, reeling from a crucial loss to Japan, find themselves in a must-win situation to avoid relying on the outcomes of Japan and Nigeria’s matches. While Brazil’s odds of being one of the best third-place teams are favorable, their aim is to secure a spot as group leaders or runners-up to ensure a smoother path in the knockout stages.

Brazil vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 1)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Yasmim (BRA) – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Brazil vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV Vivo, Play SporTV

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia, 9 HD

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo