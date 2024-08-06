Brazil are set to clash against Spain in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. For key information on match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

Brazil and Spain are set to clash in a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Olympic Games, promising a heart-pounding spectacle for fans around the globe. As these two powerhouse teams prepare for battle, ensure you don’t miss a second of the action—consult your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.

Brazil have showcased remarkable composure throughout the tournament, earning their spot in the semi-finals with a series of gritty performances. Their quarter-final victory over host nation France was hard-fought, with a narrow 1-0 win securing their place in the next round. With the gold medal in sight, Brazil are determined to build on their impressive run.

However, the path to glory won’t be smooth. They face Spain, the reigning world champions, who despite being heavy favorites, had a tough time against Colombia in the quarter-finals. After a 2-2 draw, Spain advanced only through a penalty shootout. Now, the Spanish squad is set to tackle Brazil’s formidable challenge if they hope to add another major title to their collection.

Brazil vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 7)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 7)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 7)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 7)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 7)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Brazil vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport 9Now

Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Free, MAX, Eurosport 2 France

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Eurosport Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Sports Live