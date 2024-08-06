Brazil and Spain are set to clash in a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Olympic Games, promising a heart-pounding spectacle for fans around the globe. As these two powerhouse teams prepare for battle, ensure you don’t miss a second of the action—consult your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.
Brazil have showcased remarkable composure throughout the tournament, earning their spot in the semi-finals with a series of gritty performances. Their quarter-final victory over host nation France was hard-fought, with a narrow 1-0 win securing their place in the next round. With the gold medal in sight, Brazil are determined to build on their impressive run.
However, the path to glory won’t be smooth. They face Spain, the reigning world champions, who despite being heavy favorites, had a tough time against Colombia in the quarter-finals. After a 2-2 draw, Spain advanced only through a penalty shootout. Now, the Spanish squad is set to tackle Brazil’s formidable challenge if they hope to add another major title to their collection.
Brazil vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 7)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 7)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 7)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 7)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 7)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 7)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Brazil vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport 9Now
Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Free, MAX, Eurosport 2 France
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Eurosport Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Sports Live