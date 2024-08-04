James, Curry, and KD have already found their successor on Team USA, and Draymond Green knows exactly who it is.

Team USA is having an outstanding performance in the Paris 2024 Olympics and is once again aiming to secure the gold medal. This may be one of the last times we see stars of the caliber of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant on the court together, as their age likely means they won’t all make it to another Olympic Games together.

However, a new wave of talented players is ready to take the torch and continue achieving success in upcoming competitions. Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and Devin Booker, among others, are emerging as major prospects for Team USA.

Draymond Green, a player who has won significant tournaments with Team USA, has been one of the most experienced voices offering insights into the post-LeBron James and Stephen Curry era. He has endorsed a rising NBA star as the successor, highlighting a player who has been making a considerable impact in recent years.

The player in question is none other than Anthony Edwards, the star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who is currently having an impressive tournament in Paris. Edwards scored 26 points in the victory over Puerto Rico.

Anthony Edwards #5 of Team United States reacts during the second half of the Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between Serbia and the United States on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France.

On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the multi-time NBA champion with the Warriors declared: “Ant-Man is special and he continues to grow. I think what I love most is the way Bron, Steph, and KD are embracing him to be that next young guy up, and kind of giving him the keys to the team in a sense. If you’re watching these games he’s running the show. Whenever he’s on the floor, it’s his show.”

“He was half-joking when he said, ‘They’re going to have to learn how to fit around me,’ but I said half-joking,” Green said. “He was definitely serious, and he meant it.”

Edwards is here to stay

The Minnesota Timberwolves player has shown a keen eagerness to be part of this team from the start. Despite knowing that he has superstar players ahead of him, he approaches every opportunity on the court with seriousness and consistently showcases his best talent.

In addition to being consistent every time he attacks the rim or facilitates play for his teammates, he also finds time to deliver spectacular dunks, as seen in the game against Puerto Rico.

Regarding that play, Edwards spoke with Eurohoops.net and stated: “I’ve been waiting. Yeah, I’ve been waiting. I’ve been waiting. I wanted to dunk on somebody, but I got a man here, so I’m glad I got that one.”

What’s next for Team USA in the Olympics

Following their decisive victories in the group stage against Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico, Steve Kerr’s team will face Brazil in a crucial quarterfinal match on Tuesday, August 6. The winner of this matchup will advance to the semifinals to play against the winner of the Serbia vs. Australia game.