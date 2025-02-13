NBA News: Lakers’ Luka Doncic shares opinion on rookie Dalton Knecht’s trade drama

The weeks leading up to the trade deadline were chaotic across the NBA, and Los Angeles Lakers were no exception. While the blockbuster acquisition of Luka Doncic dominated headlines, another major storyline involved rookie Dalton Knecht. Knecht was initially traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a deal for Mark Williams, but the trade was rescinded just a day later after the Lakers flagged concerns with Williams’ physical.

Doncic spoke about the unusual situation surrounding Knecht’s brief departure and return. “It’s obviously different. I didn’t expect it, other people probably didn’t expect it. For him, it’s tough. You get traded, and you come back. At the end of the day, this is our team, this is the team we have. We can do everything,” Doncic said.

For any player, getting traded—and then having the deal fall apart—can be a challenging experience, particularly for a rookie. Being sent away from a team that once believed in you can be emotionally tough, akin to imagining Doncic returning to Dallas after his high-profile move to L.A. It’s a situation that raises difficult questions about a player’s role and value within an organization.

Knecht opens up about his return to L.A.

Knecht suited up for his first game back with the Lakers on Wednesday night, as they fell 131-119 to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The rookie logged 17 minutes, knocking down three three-pointers and finishing with 10 points. After the game, he reflected on the whirlwind experience in an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“It felt like a movie,” Knecht said. “After that game, I came back the next day and went to get some shots up in the gym. Twenty free throws in—I usually shoot 25—Rob [Pelinka] called me up there and told me the news. It was hard. I got drafted here, so L.A. means a lot. Hearing that I was traded, then heading to Charlotte and meeting everyone there, then flying to Detroit for what was supposed to be my debut, only to fly right back to L.A. after Rob called again and said, ‘You’re coming back.’”

Despite the uncertainty, Knecht remained focused on the game. “I was just excited to go out there and hoop, no matter where I was. I just wanted to play basketball. I told that to JJ [Redick] and Rob. I get that it’s a business, so at the end of the day, I told them, ‘Let’s just go play.’” While his trade saga may have been short-lived, Knecht now has a fresh opportunity to prove himself and carve out a role with the Lakers for the rest of the NBA season.