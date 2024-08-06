The Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the biggest sporting event of the year, bringing together the most outstanding athletes in its competitions. Find out here what the Olympic basketball format is like.

How many quarters are played in Olympic basketball at Paris 2024?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to showcase the best of international basketball talent. As fans gear up for the excitement, it’s important to understand the format of the games, including the structure of the quarters and the duration of halftime.

In Olympic basketball, each game is divided into four quarters, similar to the format used in the NBA and other professional basketball leagues around the world.

Each quarter lasts 10 minutes, making for a total of 40 minutes of regulation play. This setup is designed to maintain a fast-paced and thrilling game, ensuring that every minute counts.

How long is halftime in Olympic basketball?

Halftime in Olympic basketball provides a crucial break for the players and coaches to regroup, strategize, and rest. The halftime interval lasts for 15 minutes.

During this time, teams analyze the first half’s performance, adjust their game plans, and prepare for the remaining two quarters. This brief period can be pivotal, often determining the outcome of closely contested games.

The path to gold for Team USA

The USA Dream Team secured a dominant 122-87 victory over Brazil in the Olympic basketball quarterfinals. Up next, Team USA will face Serbia on Thursday, August 8. Meanwhile, France, led by Victor Wembanyama, will take on FIBA 2023 World Cup champion Germany in the other semifinal.

Lebron James #6 of Team United States, left with arm sleeve, huddles with members of Team United States after their victory against Team Brazil. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kevin Durant has become the all-time leading Olympic scorer for USA Basketball, both men’s and women’s teams. With a dunk in the third quarter, Durant surpassed Lisa Leslie’s previous record of 488 points. He finished the game with 11 points. LeBron James contributed with 12 points and nine assists.