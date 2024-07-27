The Paris 2024 Olympic Games may mark the final opportunity for tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray to add another medal to their illustrious careers.
Tennis at Paris 2024 will feature men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The matches will take place at the renowned Roland Garros complex, one of the four Grand Slam venues.
A notable absence in the men’s singles draw is world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka and ElenaRybakina, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, will also miss the event.
How many sets are played in tennis matches at the 2024 Olympic Games?
All singles matches at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be played best-of-three sets. In doubles matches, a super tie-break to 10 points will replace the third set.
Previously, the men’s singles final was contested as a best-of-five sets match. However, since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it has been decided that the final will also be best-of-three sets, a rule that continues at Paris 2024.
