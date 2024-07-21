LeBron James and Team USA got a wake up call this weekend at London. They were 43-point favorites against South Sudan during an exhibition game and barely avoided one of the greatest upsets in basketball history.

In fact, Steve Kerr and his players had to overcome a 14-point deficit at the half. Then, veterans like the King, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis took over and recovered the lead.

However, South Sudan didn’t fear all these NBA stars and stormed back. That’s why, with only 20 seconds left, the score was 100-99 for the underdogs and thousands of fans were shocked.

LeBron James’ controversial message after win over South Sudan

So, when the upset was brewing, Steve Kerr gave the ball to LeBron James and the legend delivered with a go-ahead layup. Then after the 101-100 victory, the player of the Los Angeles Lakers was caught on camera delivering a very surprising message.

“I’m going to be honest. I like those ones better than the blowouts. At least we get tested, baby. I like being tested. Those are the best ones.”

Of course, the critics emerged on social media as LeBron was talking about a game in which South Sudan were huge underdogs. With the Olympic tournament looming, James’ words weren’t well perceived by Team USA fans. Why the need to suffer in what should have been a lopsided victory.