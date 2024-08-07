The Golden State Warriors forward had something to say regarding the benching of Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert.

Draymond Green knows a thing or two about Olympic success winning two gold medals with Team USA at the Rio Olympics and Tokyo Summer games. Green recently shared his thoughts on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.



Rudy Gobert was unexpectedly removed from the starting lineup of Team France for their Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinal against Team Canada. French national team coach Vincent Collet explained that Gobert was dealing with a finger injury and that the lineup adjustment was made specifically for this game.



Following the game, which France won 82–73, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green expressed his surprise at Gobert’s limited playing time. Green criticized the decision, noting that it is unusual for an NBA player, particularly one not representing Team USA, to be benched during a crucial Olympic game on his The Draymond Green Show.



Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert French benching



On his show, Green commented, “It’s kind of crazy to see an NBA player, not on Team USA, getting benched in the Olympics.” His remarks underscored his astonishment at Gobert’s reduced role in the game.



During the match, Gobert played just three minutes, recording no points, one rebound, one turnover, and one personal foul. With France advancing to the semifinals to face Germany on Thursday, it remains unclear whether Gobert will return to the starting lineup.