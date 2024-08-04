Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors expressed his opinion about Jayson Tatum's limited playing time with Team USA at the Olympics.

Team USA is undoubtedly one of the top contenders for the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, despite their flawless record in the group stage, not everyone is on board with coach Steve Kerr’s decisions. Among the critics is Draymond Green, who recently voiced his concerns about Jayson Tatum’s limited playing time.

On his podcast The Draymond Green Show, Green says he finds it hard to understand how a player like Tatum doesn’t get more playing time: “With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton not playing a single minute in game one, which was crazy”.

He continued: “You don’t not play Jason Tatum that man just won a NBA championship, cover of NBA 2k, cover of Sports Illustrated saying cheers, just signed the biggest contract in NBA history. Oh, by the way, your reward is sit down and don’t play it in the first Olympic game.”

Who should be benched instead of Tatum according to Green

Green also shared his thoughts on who should be benched instead of Tatum, arguing that there are other players who could afford to see less action on the court. The lack of playtime for such a high-caliber player has sparked debates about Kerr’s rotation strategy as Team USA advances in the tournament.

Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States during a Men’s basketball group phase-group C game between the United States and Puerto Rico. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

“So when you’re going into that game my thought process was if you’re not going to play two guys, the two guys you’re probably not going to play as Tyrese [Haliburton] and Dereck [White],” Green said.

“And in 2021, our team, our offense was built around Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. And it was almost kind of set up as though like KD [Durant] was passing the torch to JT [Tatum] and then JT come out and not play. I couldn’t believe that,” he concluded.