Olympic champion with Team USA reveals special moment with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant share special moment with teammate after Paris 2024 Olympics victory.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesStephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Matías Persuh

Several days have passed since Team USA‘s triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, anecdotes and special moments continue to emerge, such as the one experienced by stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant along with one of their teammates after their victory over France in the final.

An event of such magnitude, featuring three of the best basketball players of recent times on the same court, will undoubtedly be hard to replicate. Moreover, many of their teammates were privileged witnesses to this extraordinary occasion.

Looking back at the events of the past few days, Steve Kerr’s team embraced their role as frontrunners and contenders, securing the gold medal at the Olympics with distinction. With LeBron James named MVP, the United States clinched the top spot for the fifth consecutive time.

Not only did experience play a crucial role throughout the competition, but a new generation of players also emerged, promising to carry on the legacy established by these incredible athletes.

James Curry Durant

Lebron James #6, Kevin Durant #7, and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

The importance of continuing the project will fall to Steve Kerr’s successor, who has decided to step down following the Paris Olympic Games. With the goal set for Los Angeles 2028, it remains to be seen who will ultimately take charge of the team.

LeBron James reacts to being named Paris 2024 Olympics MVP ahead of Stephen Curry

LeBron James reacts to being named Paris 2024 Olympics MVP ahead of Stephen Curry

A special moment for one of the rising stars

One of the most promising talents on Team USA is undoubtedly the Minnesota Timberwolves player, Anthony Edwards. He was the one who, during an interview, mentioned a particularly special moment shared with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Regarding Team USA’s coronation after winning the final, Edwards admitted: “Steph [Curry] was number 4. I was number 5. [LeBron James] was 6 and [Kevin Durant] was 7. When Steph’s name get called, they go crazy. My name get called, they like [meh],” Edwards recalled in the Fanatics Fest event with Jalen Rose, via Boardroom. “Bron name get called crazy, [KD]’s name get called, they go crazy. So me just being in the middle of them, I think that was the greatest time in my life.”

The future coach of Team USA

With Steve Kerr stepping down as Team USA head coach, two names are emerging as potential replacements. The top contenders to succeed Kerr in this successful cycle are none other than his two assistants from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

First among them is none other than Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra, while also emerging as a potential candidate is Tyronn Lue, head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The decision remains uncertain, but all signs point to one of these two names being the eventual successor to Steve Kerr, taking the helm as the team heads toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

