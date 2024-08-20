Olympic champion with Team USA reveals special moment with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant

Several days have passed since Team USA‘s triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, anecdotes and special moments continue to emerge, such as the one experienced by stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant along with one of their teammates after their victory over France in the final.

An event of such magnitude, featuring three of the best basketball players of recent times on the same court, will undoubtedly be hard to replicate. Moreover, many of their teammates were privileged witnesses to this extraordinary occasion.

Looking back at the events of the past few days, Steve Kerr’s team embraced their role as frontrunners and contenders, securing the gold medal at the Olympics with distinction. With LeBron James named MVP, the United States clinched the top spot for the fifth consecutive time.

Not only did experience play a crucial role throughout the competition, but a new generation of players also emerged, promising to carry on the legacy established by these incredible athletes.

The importance of continuing the project will fall to Steve Kerr’s successor, who has decided to step down following the Paris Olympic Games. With the goal set for Los Angeles 2028, it remains to be seen who will ultimately take charge of the team.

A special moment for one of the rising stars

One of the most promising talents on Team USA is undoubtedly the Minnesota Timberwolves player, Anthony Edwards. He was the one who, during an interview, mentioned a particularly special moment shared with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Regarding Team USA’s coronation after winning the final, Edwards admitted: “Steph [Curry] was number 4. I was number 5. [LeBron James] was 6 and [Kevin Durant] was 7. When Steph’s name get called, they go crazy. My name get called, they like [meh],” Edwards recalled in the Fanatics Fest event with Jalen Rose, via Boardroom. “Bron name get called crazy, [KD]’s name get called, they go crazy. So me just being in the middle of them, I think that was the greatest time in my life.”

The future coach of Team USA

With Steve Kerr stepping down as Team USA head coach, two names are emerging as potential replacements. The top contenders to succeed Kerr in this successful cycle are none other than his two assistants from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

First among them is none other than Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra, while also emerging as a potential candidate is Tyronn Lue, head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The decision remains uncertain, but all signs point to one of these two names being the eventual successor to Steve Kerr, taking the helm as the team heads toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.