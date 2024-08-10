Stephen Curry was ecstatic in a viral video after winning the gold medal with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Stephen Curry became the leader of Team USA when it mattered the most. Although LeBron James and Kevin Durant were crucial in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the star of the Golden State Warriors reached a superb level.

During the semifinals against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, The Chef scored 36 points, just one shy of the all-time record in the tournament. It was an incredible comeback.

Then, when France and Victor Wembanyama made an impressive push in the fourth quarter of the gold medal match, Curry scored four three-pointers in a shocking span of two minutes and 12 seconds. A vintage performance of the NBA legend.

How many gold medals has Stephen Curry won?

Stephen Curry won his first gold medal with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics. That’s why, during an interview with NBC, he got emotional remembering how much he wanted top of the podium.

“This was intense. Obviously they weren’t going to quit in their home building. It was an unbelievable moment. This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sight of relief getting to the finish line. It’s special. Two years ago, I knew this was in the horizon. I was excited to go after this. For me to get a gold medal is insane.”

A few minutes after the game, Curry went to his official Instagram account and posted an amazing video with Anthony Edwards joking about the incredible shot which secured gold. Yes. Steph put them to sleep.