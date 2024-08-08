Team USA has secured a spot in the gran final of the Paris 2024 Olympics and will face a tough European squad for the Gold Medal.

When and who will Team USA play for the Gold Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

There were no surprises in the second semifinal of Men’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Team USA defeated Serbia, securing a spot in the grand final, where they will face another European squad for the Gold Medal.

Since 1992, when NBA players were first allowed to compete in the Olympics, Team USA has consistently fielded star-studded rosters, often referred to as “Dream Teams.”

The Paris 2024 Olympics are no exception. Led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Team USA has reached yet another final, aiming for their fifth consecutive gold medal in this prestigious tournament.

Who will Team USA face for the Gold Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

After a thrilling game against Serbia, Team USA secured a hard-fought victory with a final score of 95-91. The Stars and Stripes mounted a comeback to defeat a team led by Nikola Jokic.

With this result, Team USA will face France in the grand final. The host nation also had a close win in the semifinals, defeating Germany 73-69, setting up a repeat of the Gold Medal match from Tokyo 2020.

When will Team USA play against France for the Gold Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Gold Medal match between Team USA and France is set for Saturday, August 20, at 3:30 PM ET. In their previous Olympic encounter at Tokyo 2020, the United States edged out Les Bleus with an 87-82 victory.