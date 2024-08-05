Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has revealed the strategic plans for Kevin Durant as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games progress.

Having dominated the group stage with a perfect record at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team USA has benefited significantly from Kevin Durant’s contributions, even though he hasn’t started a single game. Steve Kerr explained his approach for the Phoenix Suns star moving forward.

Despite missing the pre-Olympics friendlies due to an injury, Durant has been pivotal alongside LeBron James, making history by becoming Team USA’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. Kerr cited Durant’s late arrival as a reason for his bench role.

“We’ve found a good groove,” Kerr said via the SportsCenter Instagram account. “If Kevin had been here from day one, chances are he would be starting. That was the plan coming in, but given that he missed all of our friendlies and came in late, we kind of established a lineup that we liked.”

Kerr emphasized that Durant’s playing time will increase as the competition intensifies: “He played so well (against Serbia) and he fit so well with that group… so there’s no plans on changing that,” Kerr noted. “But of course, as the games get more difficult, my guess is Kevin will be playing more and more minutes.”

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States shoots over Jt Thor #10 of Team South Sudan during a Men’s Group Phase – Group C game. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The path to gold for Team USA

The Dream Team has secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympic Games. With stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, Team USA will play Brazil next with the aim of advancing to the semifinals.

The quarter-final match is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Arena Bercy in Paris, France. The winner will take on either Serbia or Australia in the semifinals.

Team USA has a remarkable Olympic history, winning gold in Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020. Another victory in Paris would mark their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.