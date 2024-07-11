LeBron James, legendary basketball figure, not only yearns for his third gold medal with the United States national team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but has also expressed his interest in competing in another sport.

At Paris 2024, James will have the opportunity to share the court with two iconic figures of today’s basketball: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. This will be the first time that the three veterans, all of whom are decorated with Olympic medals, will join forces on the Olympic stage.

James is no stranger to the pressure of competing at the highest level in his country’s jersey. The star forward has already led Team USA to Olympic glory in 2008 and 2012.

In which other Olympic sport would Lebron James like to compete?

In an interview with “TODAY’s” Craig Melvin, James expressed interest in participating in two specific track and field events: “I would, man, the 4×100 relay, track and field. Yes, I want to be the last rider, for sure, I want to finish it the right way.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs on the court in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images.

Beyond his personal ambitions, James also spoke about the importance of bringing a gold medal to Team USA at this stage of his career: “I think it’s just a matter of time. Timing is everything, and I think, you know, at this point in my career, I still have a lot to give, and the U.S. team has given me a lot, so I feel like it’s an opportunity for me.”

James’ presence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games undoubtedly goes beyond basketball. His passion for the sport and his competitive spirit make him an example to follow for new generations of athletes, inspiring them to dream big and pursue their goals with determination.