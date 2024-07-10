After years of facing each other in the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry and LeBron James will team up as teammates for the first time in their careers to represent the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This unique opportunity has generated great excitement among basketball fans, and Curry has described the experience as “surreal”.

While Curry and James have been fierce competitors on the court, both have expressed deep mutual respect for their accomplishments and their impact on the game. Curry has praised James’ work ethic and leadership ability, while James has admired Curry’s ability to shoot and his influence on the modern game.

The combination of Curry and James on the court represents a nightmare for any opponent. James’ game vision and passing skills, along with Curry’s lethal shooting from three-point range, will create an explosive offense for Team USA. In addition, the experience and leadership of both veterans will be invaluable in guiding the team to success.

LeBron James and StephenCurry, the perfect basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

“Having Bron as a teammate is surreal, because you have a lot of back-and-forth battles. You admired his game. You know what it’s about, and seeing the work up close and personal every day, seeing how, you know, he prepares, how he talks in practice, like he’s never had that point of view on him,” Curry said, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “So (I’m) excited to see how our games complement each other and build that chemistry that will help lead this team.”

Cooper Flagg #31 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team drives to the basket against LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team during a practice session scrimmage at the team’s training camp. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Beyond the excitement of playing together, Curry and James are motivated by a common goal: to bring the gold medal home for the United States. After a disappointing performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, both are determined to prove that Team USA is still a dominant force in international basketball.

The Road to Gold Begins

Team USA will begin their journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 28, facing Serbia in their first match of the group stage. With Curry and James at the helm, along with a talented group of players, Team USA aims to regain gold and cement its position as the best basketball team in the world.