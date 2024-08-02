Despite her stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will not be participating in the uneven bars final.

Simone Biles recently clinched another gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the individual all–around, becoming the only American woman to win this event twice. However, the 27-year-old will be absent from the uneven bars final.

The reason for her absence is simple: Biles did not qualify for the uneven bars final. She finished 9th in the qualification round, with only the top 8 competitors advancing to the final.

Biles dominated the qualifications in other events, securing the top score in both the vault and floor exercise, and the second-best score on the balance beam. While she missed out on the uneven bars, she will still compete for more gold medals.

Women qualified for the uneven bars final

Here is the list of the 8 competitors who will be in the uneven bars final

Kaylia Nemour (Algeria) Qiyuan Qiu (China) Sunisa Lee (USA) Nina Derwael (Belgium) Yihan Zhang (China) Alice D’amato (Italy) Rebecca Downie (Great Britain) Helen Kervic (Germany)

The women’s uneven bars final will take place at 9:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4.

What events will the USA gymnasts compete in?