Simone Biles recently clinched another gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the individual all–around, becoming the only American woman to win this event twice. However, the 27-year-old will be absent from the uneven bars final.
The reason for her absence is simple: Biles did not qualify for the uneven bars final. She finished 9th in the qualification round, with only the top 8 competitors advancing to the final.
Biles dominated the qualifications in other events, securing the top score in both the vault and floor exercise, and the second-best score on the balance beam. While she missed out on the uneven bars, she will still compete for more gold medals.
Women qualified for the uneven bars final
Here is the list of the 8 competitors who will be in the uneven bars final
- Kaylia Nemour (Algeria)
- Qiyuan Qiu (China)
- Sunisa Lee (USA)
- Nina Derwael (Belgium)
- Yihan Zhang (China)
- Alice D’amato (Italy)
- Rebecca Downie (Great Britain)
- Helen Kervic (Germany)
The women’s uneven bars final will take place at 9:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4.
What events will the USA gymnasts compete in?
- Saturday, Aug. 3 – Simone Biles and Jade Carey qualified for the vault event.
- Sunday, Aug. 4 – Suni Lee qualified for the uneven bars.
- Monday, Aug. 5 – Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the balance beam finals.
- Monday, Aug. 5 – Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles qualified for the floor exercise finals.