Team USA continues on pace to win gold, but coach Steve Kerr wants LeBron James, Stephen Curry and company to be aware of something ahead of the Paris 2024 quarterfinals.

Team USA has been absolutely flying at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, making the knockout stages with a perfect 3-0 record. It makes sense, since Steve Kerr is in charge of a star-studded roster with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, among many others.

However, the coach wants to make sure his players don’t underestimate their opponents. Ahead of Tuesday’s quarterfinal match, Kerr warned Team USA should take Brazil very seriously.

“They’re very physical. I think they’re the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the tournament,” Kerr said, via Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “They’ve got a lot of really good shooters, and they just play hard. They compete play after play, so we’ll have to be ready for their physicality and their shooting, and we need to be on edge and ready for them because they’re not going to back down.”

The South American side started the Olympics with back-to-back losses by double digit against Germany and France, but its victory by 18 points against Japan in the group stage finale was enough for them to go through.

James and Curry are expected to lead Team USA past this round as they’re expected to win it all at Paris 2024, but in sports, you can never take anything for granted.

LeBron James shows respect for the other teams at Paris 2024

Even though Team USA is strong favorite to win gold again this year, LeBron James is also making sure to give the other teams in competition the respect they deserve.

“There’s a lot of great teams right now,” James said, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. “Obviously, Canada and Germany. I like the battle that Greece has had. We had Serbia in our group play and we know what they’re capable of. Australia as well. We’ve got to be ready.”