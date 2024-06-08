USA Basketball is ready to announce the final roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thousands of fans are waiting if Caitlin Clark will be included.

Caitlin Clark had a brilliant career in college basketball with Iowa and, in a span of just a few weeks, the superstar has shown the world why she will be the face of the WNBA in the long term future.

Although the Indiana Fever have just three wins, Clark has dazzled with impressive numbers. For example, she is the first player in league’s history with 200 points and 75 assists through first 12 career games. Just amazing.

So, after USA Basketball confirmed the Men’s National Team roster full of NBA stars led by LeBron James, now it’s time to reveal the female squad that will compete in Paris trying to win a gold medal.

Considering Caitlin Clark’s impact on TV ratings and attendances throughout many arenas in the United States, thousands of international fans were waiting to see her in Paris.

Caitlin Clark is having a great rookie season in WNBA (Getty Images)

Will Caitlin Clark play in 2024 Paris Olympics?

No. According to a report of Shams Charania, Caitlin Clark is out of the final roster for the 2024 Olympics. Of course, that decision means wasting a massive opportunity to lift women’s basketball as one of the most watched sports of the Summer Games.

These are the names which will be called: Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu.