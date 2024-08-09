After the referee awarded a penalty kick, Jean-Philippe Mateta converted to equalize the game against Spain in the gold medal match of the 2024 Olympic Games.

After trailing 3-1 to Spain in the final match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, France was able to overcome adversity and managed to equalize the game after a penalty kick goal by Jean-Phillipe Mateta, following the referee’s recourse to the VAR.

In the 90th minute of the game, after a French corner kick, Brazilian referee Ramon Abatti awarded a penalty kick to the home team, after observing the play on the VAR and seeing a grab inside the Spanish area.

France started the match winning after an early goal by Enzo Millot but the happiness was short-lived, as 6 minutes later Fermin Lopez tied the match. After 7 minutes, Barcelona striker Lopez scored again to put his team up 2-1.

In the 27th minute, Alex Baena extended the lead with a free kick goal to put Spain up 3-1. But just when things looked difficult for France, Les Bleus managed to wake up in time and in the 78th minute Maghnes Akliouche cut the deficit to make it 3-2. Jean-Phillipe Mateta finally tied the match with a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time.

*Developing story…