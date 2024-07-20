Team USA were really struggling in an exhibition game against South Sudan as preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Stephen Curry, LeBron James and that roster full of stars trailed by 14 points at the half.

Then, in the final minutes of the third quarter, the King and the Chef took over with an impressive 16-0 run leaving the African squad stunned. That version of Steve Kerr’s team is the one the world is waiting.

During that run, as it has happened many times with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, Curry deliver a three-pointer almost from ‘another planet’. Thousands of fans in London surrendered to Steph’s greatness.

Who will have the last-second shot with Team USA?

Steve Kerr had to answer that question when Team USA were down 100-99 with just 20 seconds left. There was no doubt. LeBron James took the ball and sealed the win.