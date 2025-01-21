Trending topics:
CFB

Video: Ryan Day’s post-CFP title victory golf cart hilariously crashes into wall

Among the lighter moments following Ohio State's big win, Ryan Day’s personal golf cart, which was supposed to take him off the field, had a hilarious mishap, crashing into a wall.

By Richard Tovar

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesHead coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ryan Day led Ohio State to a dominant victory in the CFP National Championship, defeating Notre Dame in a game that showcased solid strategy and an almost unstoppable offensive line. But after the win, things took a humorous turn when Day’s golf cart collided with a wall, though fortunately, no one was injured.

After the game, Day and Will Howard were supposed to be transported in a golf cart to celebrate their championship victory. Unfortunately, the woman driving the cart struggled to maneuver it and crashed into a wall, rendering the cart useless.

With no other option, Day had to walk to his destination after leading the Buckeyes to a 34-23 win, securing their place back among the college football elite. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and it appeared that the driver was simply embarrassed by her mishap.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Ohio State, along with Day, had been the target of harsh criticism throughout the regular season and postseason. Figures like Nick Saban even stepped in to defend the Buckeyes and their head coach, who had proven that things were working well from day one of the season.

Advertisement

Reactions to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes

Ohio State’s victory was not only dominant against a resilient Notre Dame, but it also helped clarify a lot about Ryan Day’s coaching style with the Buckeyes. Among the praise for Day, RJ Young remarked, “Ohio State vs. the World, and Ohio State won.”

LeBron James was seen watching the game from the stands, celebrating euphorically as Ohio State extended their lead over Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Skip Bayless took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Ohio State, saying, “Congrats Ohio State, for winning the first CFP National Championship.” However, it wasn’t actually their first title win in the CFP.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Where to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Lou Anarumo lands new job away from Bengals and Joe Burrow
NFL

Lou Anarumo lands new job away from Bengals and Joe Burrow

After playoff elimination, Lamar Jackson now tied with Peyton Manning in key stats
NFL

After playoff elimination, Lamar Jackson now tied with Peyton Manning in key stats

Herbstreit sends support message to Ryan Day after Ohio State’s Natty win
College Football

Herbstreit sends support message to Ryan Day after Ohio State’s Natty win

Better Collective Logo