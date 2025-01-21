Video: Ryan Day’s post-CFP title victory golf cart hilariously crashes into wall

Ryan Day led Ohio State to a dominant victory in the CFP National Championship, defeating Notre Dame in a game that showcased solid strategy and an almost unstoppable offensive line. But after the win, things took a humorous turn when Day’s golf cart collided with a wall, though fortunately, no one was injured.

After the game, Day and Will Howard were supposed to be transported in a golf cart to celebrate their championship victory. Unfortunately, the woman driving the cart struggled to maneuver it and crashed into a wall, rendering the cart useless.

With no other option, Day had to walk to his destination after leading the Buckeyes to a 34-23 win, securing their place back among the college football elite. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and it appeared that the driver was simply embarrassed by her mishap.

It’s worth noting that Ohio State, along with Day, had been the target of harsh criticism throughout the regular season and postseason. Figures like Nick Saban even stepped in to defend the Buckeyes and their head coach, who had proven that things were working well from day one of the season.

Reactions to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes

Ohio State’s victory was not only dominant against a resilient Notre Dame, but it also helped clarify a lot about Ryan Day’s coaching style with the Buckeyes. Among the praise for Day, RJ Young remarked, “Ohio State vs. the World, and Ohio State won.”

LeBron James was seen watching the game from the stands, celebrating euphorically as Ohio State extended their lead over Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Skip Bayless took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Ohio State, saying, “Congrats Ohio State, for winning the first CFP National Championship.” However, it wasn’t actually their first title win in the CFP.