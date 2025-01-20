Trending topics:
Ryan Day leads Ohio State to win vs Notre Dame with Lou Holtz in attendance: Best memes and reactions

Ohio State Returns to the Top of the CFP Thanks to Ryan Day, and the Best Part Was That Holtz Watched the Game, Sparking a Social Media Frenzy with Reactions and Memes About the Peculiar Moment.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
The Ohio State Buckeyes finally claim another National Championship, thanks to Ryan Day, who, after several seasons and failed attempts, led them to victory over Notre Dame, who fought until the final minute of the game. Lou Holtz was watching the game at the stadium and that was the starting point of all type of reactions and memes.

The situation with Day ‘seeking’ out Lou dates back to 2023 when Holtz made strong comments about Ohio State, particularly on October 22 of that year, claiming Notre Dame was a better football team than the Buckeyes. He argued that Notre Dame had a better offense, among other things, but what hurt Day the most was Holtz saying that the Buckeyes weren’t as physical as the teams they had lost to that season.

Developing story…

