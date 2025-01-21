Where to watch Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Galatasaray face off against Dynamo Kyiv in a pivotal Matchday 7 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details, with TV and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Galatasaray’s consecutive draws on Matchdays 5 and 6 have dropped them to sixth place in the standings with 12 points, leaving their hopes of direct qualification for the next Europa League phase resting on a win.

They face a favorable opportunity against Dynamo Kyiv, the competition’s weakest team, who sit at the bottom with zero points and no chance of advancing. For Dynamo Kyiv, the focus shifts to salvaging pride in their final match of the tournament.

When will the Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv match be played?

Galatasaray will face Dynamo Kyiv this Tuesday, January 21, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 7 clash. Set to kick off at 10:30 AM (ET).

Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.