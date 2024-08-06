Brazil will face Team USA for the 2024 Men's Olympic basketball quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Brazil are set to take on Team USA in the 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball quarterfinals, a matchup that promises to deliver top-tier action. Fans should mark their calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options in the USA, as this highly anticipated showdown is sure to captivate basketball enthusiasts everywhere.

LeBron James and Team USA have stormed into the top eight of the tournament, winning all three of their group stage games and solidifying their status as title contenders. This dominant performance has only heightened expectations, but the team must guard against overconfidence to stay focused and continue their winning ways.

Up next for Team USA is a showdown with Brazil, who emerged as a formidable opponent by finishing third in a challenging group. Although Brazil fell short against powerhouses France and Germany, their crucial win over Japan secured them a spot among the best third-place finishers. Now, the Brazilians are eyeing a major upset to shake up the tournament.

When will the Brazil vs Team USA match be played?

Brazil play against Team USA for the 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball quarterfinal this Tuesday, August 6th, with kickoff slated for 3:30 PM (ET).

Bruno Caboclo and Leo Meindl (Brazil)

Brazil vs Team USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Team USA in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball showdown between Brazil and Team USA, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com.