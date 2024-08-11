In the 2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball gold medal match, Italy will face off against the United States. USA viewers can catch every moment of the action with comprehensive kickoff times and streaming options available nationwide.

Where to watch Italy vs United States live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic Volleyball 2024

Italy and the United States are set to clash in the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball gold medal match, promising an electrifying finale to the tournament. Make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates, game times, and streaming options across the USA—this is one epic showdown you won’t want to miss!

The Olympic tournament reaches its thrilling climax with the grand final set to showcase a high-stakes showdown. The stage is set for a battle between two of the tournament’s top contenders, each vying for the coveted gold medal. Team USA, fresh off a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Brazil, has demonstrated the grit and resolve expected of a finalist. However, they’ll need to elevate their game further to secure the ultimate prize.

Their opponents, Italy, have been formidable throughout the tournament, recently dispatching Turkey with a decisive 3-0 win. As one of the sport’s traditional powerhouses, Italy is poised and determined to clinch the Olympic gold. With both teams bringing their A-game, fans are in for an exhilarating final that promises to deliver on all fronts.

When will the Italy vs United States match be played?

Italy and USA are set for a high-stakes showdown in the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball gold medal match on Sunday, August 11, at 7:00 AM (ET).

Italy vs United States: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Italy vs United States in the USA

Catch this 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball gold medal match between Italy and USA streaming live on Fubo (free trial), with all the action also available on NBC, USA Network, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, and E!