Nigeria clash with the USA in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women's Olympic basketball tournament. U.S. fans won’t miss a moment of the action, as kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Where to watch Nigeria vs USA live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic basketball 2024

Nigeria will clash with the USA in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball tournament. Basketball fans should mark their calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options in the USA, as this eagerly awaited matchup promises to deliver thrilling action and intense competition.

[Watch Nigeria vs USA live for free in the USA on Fubo]

As anticipated, Team USA has asserted its dominance in the group stage, breezing into the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament. With gold firmly in their sights, the Americans are fully aware of the challenging road ahead, starting with this pivotal game. The squad remains focused and determined, understanding that each match brings them closer to their ultimate goal.

Their opponents, Nigeria, clinched third place in Group B, thanks to wins over Australia and Canada, despite a loss to France. The Nigerians enter as the underdogs but are brimming with determination and will leave no stone unturned in their quest to topple the gold medal favorites.

When will the Nigeria vs USA match be played?

Nigeria will take on the USA in the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball quarterfinals this Wednesday, August 7th, with the action tipping off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Amy Okonkwo of Nigeria – IMAGO / HMB-Media

Nigeria vs USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Nigeria vs USA in the USA

Don’t miss the high-octane 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball clash between Nigeria and the USA, streaming live on Fubo (free trial available). Catch all the action on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, or Peacock for the ultimate viewing experience.