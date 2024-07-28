Rafael Nadal will face Novak Djokovic in the highly anticipated second round match of the 2024 Olympics Singles Men's tournament. Get ready for every thrilling moment with our essential guide on when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live for free in the USA: 2024 Olympics Singles Men's tournament

Rafael Nadal is set to clash with Novak Djokovic in a highly anticipated second-round showdown at the 2024 Olympics Men’s Singles tournament. Don’t miss a moment of the action—get all the essential details, including the date, start time, and live streaming information, to stay on top of this epic encounter.

The courts of Paris are set to witness another epic showdown between two tennis titans, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. These legends have provided some of the most thrilling matches in tennis history, and their rivalry continues to captivate fans around the world. This latest encounter promises to be no different, with both players eager to add another memorable chapter to their storied competition.

Unfortunately, this highly anticipated match will come early, in just the second round, meaning one of these giants will face an early exit. Djokovic, fresh off his appearance as the 2024 Wimbledon finalist and boasting more recent match play, enters as the clear favorite. Yet, dismissing Nadal, especially on the clay courts of Paris where he has triumphed so often, would be a grave mistake. The stage is set for another unforgettable battle.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match be played?

Rafael Nadal play against Novak Djokovic in the second round match of the 2024 Olympics Singles Men‘s tournament on Monday, July 29th, with the action starting at 8:00 AM (ET).

Rafael Nadal (Esp) and Novak Djokovic (Ser) – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic in the USA

Witness the electrifying 2024 Olympics Men’s singles tennis tournament clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Don’t miss a second of the action, with complete coverage available on USA Network, NBC.