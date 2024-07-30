United States play against Serbia for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Where to watch United States vs Serbia live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic Volleyball 2024

The United States are set to clash with Serbia on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball group stage, and fans across the nation are buzzing with excitement for this electrifying showdown. Don’t miss a minute of the action—mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options.

[Watch United States vs Serbia live for free in the USA on Fubo]

Team USA‘s debut was a nail-biter, but ultimately disappointing as they fell to a resilient Chinese squad in a five-set thriller, losing the decisive set 15-13. With their backs against the wall, the Americans are acutely aware that another loss would jeopardize their qualification hopes, making their Matchday 2 encounter crucial.

However, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier for the U.S. as they prepare to face Serbia, led by the formidable Tijana Boskovic. The Serbians are riding high after a commanding victory over France, but they know that securing another win is essential to ensure their progression to the next round.

When will the United States vs Serbia match be played?

The United States will clash with Serbia on Wednesday, July 30, at 11:00 AM (ET) in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball group stage.

Tijana Boskovic of Serbia – IMAGO / NurPhoto

United States vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch United States vs Serbia in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball clash between the United States and Serbia, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. You can also catch all the action on NBC, USA Network, DIRECTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and E!