Fencing, a traditional sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics, involves fencers being connected to a cable. But do you really know what this means?

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games now underway, intriguing facts and less known aspects of the sports regulations are starting to come to light. As the days progress, viewers are discovering interesting details about the various disciplines while tuning into the games that captivate their attention.

It’s understandably challenging to know every detail about all the sports featured in the Olympics, especially given the sheer number and the constant addition of new disciplines with each edition of the Games.

One of the most traditional sports in the Olympics is fencing. This discipline features a fascinating detail that often goes unnoticed by viewers, yet it’s crucial to the progression of the competition.

Fencing, a long-standing Olympic sport, has been a fixture since the Athens 1896 Games. Today, both men and women compete in individual and team events. Historically, women’s fencing was limited to the foil event until the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, when the addition of the women’s épée marked a significant change. The women’s sabre was later introduced at the Athens 2004 Games, further expanding the opportunities for female fencers.

Sangyoung Park of Team South Korea celebrates after his win against Jacob Hoyle of Team United States in Men’s Individual Épée second round on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

In fencing, two competitors face off, each wielding an armament in one hand, aiming to strike their opponent in a valid target area. The rules vary depending on the weapon used. The Olympic fencing program features 12 events across three different types of weapons: foil, épée, and sabre.

Fencers and a unique feature of their gear

When watching a fencing match, you might notice an intriguing detail about the fencers’ attire: each fencer is connected to a cord at their back. So, what is the purpose of that equipment on their back?

The body cord connects a fencer to a reel of wire that is integral to the electronic scoring system, which detects when the weapon makes contact with the opponent. There are two types of body cords: one for épée and another for foil and sabre.

Kirill Borodachev of Team ROC, left, competes against Nick Itkin of Team United States in Men’s Foil Individual third round on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.

What types of weapons are used in fencing?

In modern fencing, three weapons are used: the foil, the épée, and the sabre, all made from tempered steel. In foil fencing, a touch is only valid on the torso. In épée fencing, any part of the body counts as a valid target. In sabre fencing, points are scored only for touches above the waist, including the arms and head.