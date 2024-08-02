Zheng Qinwen faces Donna Vekic in the 2024 Olympics Singles Women's tournament final. Get ready for every thrilling moment with our essential guide on when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Where to watch Zheng Qinwen vs Donna Vekic live for free in the USA: 2024 Olympics Singles Women's tournament

In a thrilling and unexpected showdown, the gold medal match is set to feature two players who have outperformed all expectations. Throughout the tournament, both have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, earning their spots in the final despite not being the initial favorites. Croatian standout Donna Vekic, fresh off a dominant 6-4, 6-0 victory over Anna Schmiedlova in the semifinals, will take on the tournament’s breakout star, Zheng Qinwen.

Zheng’s journey to the final has been nothing short of spectacular, having toppled seasoned players like Angelique Kerber, Emma Navarro, and most impressively, Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. This matchup promises to deliver high drama and intense competition, as both Vekic and Zheng look to cap off their remarkable runs with a gold medal victory.

When will the Zheng Qinwen vs Donna Vekic match be played?

Zheng Qinwen face Donna Vekic for the the 2024 Olympics Singles Women’s tournament final on Saturday, August 2nd, with the action starting at 10:00 AM (ET).

Donna Vekic (CRO) – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Zheng Qinwen vs Donna Vekic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Zheng Qinwen vs Donna Vekic in the USA

Witness the electrifying 2024 Olympics Women’s singles tennis tournament clash between Zheng Qinwen and Donna Vekic live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Don’t miss a second of the action, with complete coverage available on USA Network.