NHL News: Team USA coach Mike Sullivan makes something clear about injured Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk was a key player for Team USA in their loss to Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. The NHL star, who plays for the Florida Panthers, was only able to play a little over six minutes in the game before going to the bench with an injury. Coach Mike Sullivan addressed the issue.

Tkachuk’s physical complications began in the game against Canada in the round-robin of the 4 Nations Face-Off, when he asked to leave the game before the start of the third period due to a lower-body injury. He missed the game against Sweden and played a short time in the championship matchup.

It is risky to say that Team USA could have beaten Team Canada if Tkachuk had finished the game. The scenario was uncertain. Even with the game in overtime and the Panthers player off the ice, goalie Jordan Binnington was the hero, saving the True North by turning away several shots from the Americans. Still, Sullivan appreciated the forward’s presence.

Coach Sullivan’s message on injured Matthew Tkachuk

“Matthew Tkachuk has an impact on our team in such a way that even if he wasn’t 100 percent and we weren’t able to utilize him for a lot of the game, his presence on the bench and in the locker room means so much to this group. He’s all heart. He’s a heart-and-soul guy,” Sullivan said of the injured Tkachuk after Team Canada’s game, according to NHL.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan answers questions during an interview after the First Round Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on April 18, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

What is Tkachuk’s injury?

Tkachuk is a player known for playing when he is not in full condition to do so. He even played with a broken sternum for the Panthers in Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, not wanting to sit out Game 5 of the series.

Someone who knows him very well is his brother Brady, who said he doesn’t quite know what Matthew’s injury is. “He usually battles through anything. But I think it’s got to be really serious for him not to be able to go because he’s such a warrior,” he said. Matthew had been seen at the TD Garden with soreness in one of his legs, so it appears his lower-body injury is still lingering.

Matthew Tkachuk’s performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off

The Panthers will have to wait to use Tkachuk again in the NHL regular season. The 27-year-old forward had a mixed tournament. His best game was his first against Finland, when he had two goals and an assist in the Team USA’s 6-1 win.