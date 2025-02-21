Celtics’ Jayson Tatum hopes to inspire the next generation like LeBron, Curry, and Durant

Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics have been one of the most consistent teams this season. They currently rank second in the Eastern Conference. This is why many consider them top contenders for the NBA Championship. Their key strength is a deep and talented bench. Any player can step up and lead when needed. However, Jayson Tatum remains the team’s benchmark. Despite being only 26 years old, he has become a franchise symbol. His ambitions, however, do not stop there.

Jayson Tatum has big dreams for his legacy in the NBA. The Celtics star wants to be seen by the next generation in the same way players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are viewed today. “The LeBron’s, the Steph’s, the KD’s… I want the next generation to view me as that,” Tatum shared, showing just how much he aspires to be an example for young players coming up in the league.

Already one of the NBA’s top talents, Tatum has proven himself as a key player for Boston. Known for his scoring, leadership, and all-around game, he has become the face of the Celtics. Tatum became the Celtics’ offensive leader, averaging 26.8 points, 5.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds. With each season, not only his game but also his statistics continues to grow, and he has consistently been a top performer in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum even took advantage of the NBA All-Star game to show off by being the player who scored the most put-backs in the game. His desire to always stay in the elite and make history in the franchise keeps him as an example to follow.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden.

Advertisement

By looking up to NBA legends, he aims to build a legacy that impacts the next wave of players. Whether through his play on the court or the example he sets, Tatum hopes his influence will be felt for years to come, just as those before him have done.

Advertisement

see also Celtics’ Jayson Tatum suggests key change for the NBA All-Star Game

Can Jayson Tatum match the NBA legacy of LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant?

Jayson Tatum is on the right path but still has a long way to match NBA legends. LeBron James has won four championships and led the NBA for two decades. He is also the league’s all-time leading scorer. Stephen Curry revolutionized the game with his shooting ability. He has also led the Warriors to multiple championships. Kevin Durant has won titles with two different teams. He remains a dominant force wherever he plays.

Advertisement

However, Tatum has the chance to create his own history with the Boston Celtics. Leading the team to multiple titles would define his legacy. He could join franchise legends like Bill Russell and Larry Bird. This achievement would secure his place among the greatest Celtics players ever. It would also solidify his impact on NBA history. Additionally, it would strengthen his role in the storied Celtics legacy.

If Jayson Tatum wants to make history like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, or Kevin Durant, he must stay consistent. Reaching his peak is not the hardest part. The real challenge is maintaining that level for years. He must build a long career while remaining one of the league’s best players. Only time will tell if he can reach that legacy. However, he is on the right track.

Advertisement